Break laws and your lose visa: US Embassy warns Indian students

"A US visa is a privilege, not a right," a statement from the embassy said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th January 2026 10:17 pm IST
US visa
Representational Image

New Delhi: The US Embassy in India on Wednesday, January 7, said breaking American laws can have “serious consequences” for a student visa, as it termed a sojourn in the country a privilege, not a right.

The embassy in a post on X cautioned that one could become ineligible for future US visas if they are “arrested or violate any laws.”

“Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas. Follow the rules and don’t jeopardize your travel,” the embassy posted on X.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

“A US visa is a privilege, not a right,” it said in an assertion it has made through many posts on X in the past several months.

On June 19, it wrote, “A US visa is a privilege, not a right. US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued – and we may revoke your visa if you break the law.”

On June 23, the US Embassy asked those applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa to switch the privacy settings of their social media accounts to “public” for vetting, which it said was necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the US.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th January 2026 10:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button