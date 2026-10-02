Breakfast kitchens to be launched across Telangana on Dec 9

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, October 2, said that all the ‘central kitchens’ of the breakfast scheme for government school children would be inaugurated at one go across the state on December 9.

He instructed officials to complete the work at all the ‘central kitchens’ in the state by November 30.

The representatives of the Hare Krishna Foundation, involved in the implementation of the breakfast scheme, called on the CM here.

Junna Solar Systems Private Limited and Chain Labs India Private Limited signed an agreement with the Hare Krishna Foundation, in the presence of the CM, to support the breakfast scheme for government school students, an official release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister emphasised the need to ensure the quality of food served to the students.

The main objective of serving breakfast is to provide nutritious food and encourage students to pursue their studies without disruption in the schools, he said.

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The chief minister suggested maintaining a record of students’ physical growth and academic progress. An App should also be developed to calculate the calorie content of the food items served to students, he added.

The CM enquired with officials about the menu and recommended preparation of breakfast according to regional dietary habits.

The representatives of Junna Solar Systems Private Limited handed over a cheque for Rs 5.17 crore to the Hare Krishna Foundation for the centralised community kitchen in Nagarkurnool.

The representatives of Chain Labs India Private Limited handed over a cheque for Rs 4 crore to the Hare Krishna Foundation for the construction of a modern centralised community kitchen in Vikarabad, the release added.