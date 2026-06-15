Breakfast scheme launched in Telangana government schools

Hyderabad: As schools across Telangana reopened on Monday, June 15 after the summer vacation, Telangana launched the breakfast scheme worth Rs 720 crore in government schools to improve attendance and nutrition among students.

Telangana Backward Class Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar formally launched the scheme at the Lok Bhavan School in Hyderabad.

Officials said the initiative is intended to ensure that students receive a nutritious morning meal before starting classes, helping improve concentration and overall health. In Hyderabad, 12,437 students in 45 government schools will benefit in the first phase, implemented by Manna Trust.

As schools across Telangana reopened on Monday, June 15 after the summer vacation, Telangana launched the breakfast scheme in government schools to improve attendance and nutrition among students.



Telangana Backward Class Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar formally… pic.twitter.com/8gDuqVxheY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 15, 2026

The government plans to implement the programme across all government schools in a phased manner. Students will be served Milk on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and ragi malt on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The menu includes dosa, poori, millet idli, pongal and bonda.

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In a video shared online, Prabhakar is seen sitting on the floor with the students waiting for the breakfast. Sumasri, a class 10 student said, ” Today, the breakfast scheme was launched in our school , This is a good initiative by the government. Sometimes we don’t have time for breakfast while getting ready for school. It used to affect our studies. Now we will be provided nutritious breakfast at the school thanks to the government.”