Breaking: CID actor Dinesh Phadnis passes away at 57

Mumbai: Popular television actor Dinesh Phadnis, best known for his role as Fredericks in the iconic show CID, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 57. The sad news was confirmed by his CID co-actor Dayanand Shetty, who portrayed the character of Daya on the show.

Dinesh had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Thunga Hospital.

Speaking to Indian Express, Shetty stated, “Dinesh breathed his last at 12.08 am.”

Dayanand Shetty revealed that Dinesh Phadnis succumbed to multiple organ failure, and after facing complications, he was taken off the ventilator the previous night.

RIP Dinesh Phadnis aka fredi



The guy who made us laugh in CID show



You will be missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/9xbvxvMndM — Vibhor Varshney (@nakulvibhor) December 5, 2023

Initially reported as a cardiac arrest on Sunday, Shetty clarified later that it was, in fact, liver damage that led to Dinesh’s hospitalization.

Speaking about his work, Dinesh Phadnis gained immense popularity by portraying Fredericks in CID, a popular show that aired from 1998 to 2018 on Sony TV. Besides his television success, he also made appearances on the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and played supporting roles in films such as Super 30 and Sarfarosh.

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of a talented actor who left an indelible mark on Indian television.