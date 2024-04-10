Breaking Dubai trend, Sania Mirza to celebrate Eid in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is currently enjoying time with her family and friends in her hometown, Hyderabad. Last week, she flew in from her second home in Dubai.

Sania moved to Dubai after marrying Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. Usually, they used celebrate Eid in Dubai, but this year it’s different. Even though Sania and Shoaib are separated now, she still lives in Dubai with their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in a new villa.

Just like 2023, even this year, it looks like Sania and Izhaan will be celebrating their Eid-ul-Fitr not in Dubai but in Hyderabad at her mother’s place only. In India, Eid is falling tomorrow on April 11.

Sania and her family live in a palatial, luxurious home in Hyderabad, valued at Rs 13 crore. The house is decorated in elegant brown and beige tones, with luxurious interiors that reflect their royal style.

Sania had a very busy schedule last week in India and now she is back in Hyderabad spending time with her family. She was even spotted for the second time at her sister Anam Mirza’s Ramzan expo Daawat E Ramzan in the city last night.