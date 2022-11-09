Breaking! Makers remove Archana Gautam from Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: In a shocking twist, one of the top contenders of Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam has been evicted from Salman Khan‘s show. According to several social media pages, makers threw her out of the house due to her physical fight with Shiv Thakare. The episode showcasing the same is yet to be aired on television.

Netizens have been Archana Gautam for demeaning Abdu Rozik and passing derogatory remarks against him on national TV post the nomination task last night.

Meanwhile, contestants who are nominated for this week’s elimination round are — Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gori Nagori. We hear that double elimination is on cards this week. And now, considering Archana’s surprise mid-week eviction, it remains curious to watch how tables will turn inside Bigg Boss 16 house and who will get eliminated next.

