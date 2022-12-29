Breaking: Salman Khan’s contract with Bigg Boss to end on…

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Bigg Boss go hand in hand. His presence in the controversial reality show as a host is forever interesting. The show went on to become popular with his charming presence and humurous antics. The superstar is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16.

However, the latest update that is coming in about the actor’s hosting duties might leave BB fans upset. According to fresh reports, Salman Khan’s contract with “Bigg Boss” is set to end in January.

And now, fans of the show are curious to see what the future holds for the program, and whether or not Bhaijaan will continue to be involved as host. However, let’s wait for an official announcement.