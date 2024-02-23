Shiv Thakare gets eliminated from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale

Mumbai: Jhalal Dikhhla Jaa 11 is just a few days away from the finale and all eyes are on which lucky contestant will manage to lift the trophy this year. Last week, the show got its top 6 contestants of the season — Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma. This weekend will see the elimination of one more contestant and the show will get its top 5 finalists.

JDJ 11 finale is set to take place next week on March 2 and 3. Ahead of the grand finale, the show is gearing up for a twist. We have a shocking update on the upcoming elimination round.

Shiv Thakare Eliminated From Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

According to the latest update from insiders, Shiv Thakare has been eliminated in the semi-finale week, just days before the grand finale. This news has come as a disappointment to many fans who were eagerly cheering for him to win the show. It is being said that the unexpected elimination was part of a planned strategy by the show organizers.

The shooting of the upcoming episodes took place yesterday in Mumbai. Shiv is currently out of the race and his eviction will be showcased in this weekend on Sunday.

Popular X page Bigg Boss Tak tweeted, “BREAKING! #ShivThakare has been ELIMINATED from the #JhalakDikhhlaJaa11 just before the FINALE. He is not in the Top-5 of the show. Finally, @SonyTV succeeded with their plan.”

🚨 BREAKING! #ShivThakare has been ELIMINATED from the #JhalakDikhhlaJaa11 just before the FINALE. He is not in the Top-5 of the show. Finally, @SonyTV succeeded with their plan and stated Shiv is out bcz of fewer votes 🤣🤣. Last week's only we got the hint. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 23, 2024

Top 5 Finalists

After Shiv Thakare’s elimination, the top 5 finalists of the show are —

Manisha Rani Shoaib Ibrahim Adrija Sinha Sreerama Chandra Dhanashree Verma

As the competition heats up, fans are eagerly awaiting the grand finale to see which talented contestant will emerge as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Stay to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.