Breathtaking photos of ‘Buck Supermoon’ from Makkah, Madinah

Riyadh: The supermoon was sighted on Monday in Makkah and Madinah skies for the first time this year, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The moon arrived at its closest point to Earth at 361,934 kilometres – about 22,466 kilometres closer than usual — and appeared 5.8 percent bigger and 12.8 percent brighter.

Supermoon is a term used to describe the moon when it is in the closest proximity to Earth, in its orbit, at the same time as it’s in the full moon phase.

When a supermoon occurs in July, it’s called a buck supermoon because it’s around the time when male deer, bucks, in the northern hemisphere grow new antlers.

Buck supermoon in Makkah and Madinah

Photo: SPA Photo: SPA Photo: SPA Photo: Twitter