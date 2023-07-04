Breathtaking photos of ‘Buck Supermoon’ from Makkah, Madinah

The moon was at its closest point to Earth at 361,934 kilometers on Monday.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2023 2:22 pm IST
Photos: Breathtaking view of ‘Buck Supermoon’ from Makkah, Madinah
Photo: Twitter

Riyadh: The supermoon was sighted on Monday in Makkah and Madinah skies for the first time this year, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The moon arrived at its closest point to Earth at 361,934 kilometres – about 22,466 kilometres closer than usual — and appeared 5.8 percent bigger and 12.8 percent brighter.

Also Read
Photos: Inside Saudi Crown Prince’s USD 400 million superyacht; snowroom and more

Supermoon is a term used to describe the moon when it is in the closest proximity to Earth, in its orbit, at the same time as it’s in the full moon phase.

MS Education Academy

When a supermoon occurs in July, it’s called a buck supermoon because it’s around the time when male deer, bucks, in the northern hemisphere grow new antlers.

Buck supermoon in Makkah and Madinah

Photo: SPA
Photo: SPA
Photo: SPA
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2023 2:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button