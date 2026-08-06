BRICS Culture Working Group begins with focus on AI and Heritage

Bhopal: The four-day BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Culture Working Group meeting began in Bhopal on Wednesday, August 5, with discussions revolving around initiatives to advance cultural cooperation on the inaugural day.

The discussions covered key proposals, including the formation of BRICS sub-working groups on the creative economy, copyright and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as the creation of a BRICS artist registry and a Heritage Provenance Research Hub.

Delegates also explored establishing a UNESCO cooperation corner, a traditional knowledge systems repository and mechanisms for institutional collaboration on manuscripts and documentary heritage.

Additionally, India proposed establishing a BRICS Cultural Connect Digital Platform to facilitate knowledge sharing and institutional networking across member nations.

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Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Vivek Aggarwal said the meeting served as a significant platform under the theme, Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability.

Outlining the primary objectives, Aggarwal said the two-day deliberations would focus on the creative economy, the ethical use of AI in culture, the preservation of cultural heritage and the contribution of traditional knowledge systems to sustainable development.

He said culture was not merely a repository of the past but a dynamic force driving innovation, inclusive growth and people-to-people connections.

The meeting ultimately aims to finalise the Sanchi Cultural Connect Declaration and draft the official statement for the upcoming 11th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting.

Delegations from Brazil, China, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Iran, Russia and Ethiopia participated, while Egypt joined in hybrid mode.

Special exhibitions titled Gyan Bharatam, Project Brihattar Bharat and Project Mausam were organised to showcase India’s civilisational heritage and historical maritime cultural networks.