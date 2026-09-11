BRICS Summit: 5 Tibetans detained in Delhi ahead of Xi’s visit

Several purported videos also went viral on social media showing some of those detained from the Pragati Maidan tunnel allegedly climbing poles and trying to tear down posters put up for the Chinese delegation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:
BRICS Summit: 5 Tibetans detained in Delhi ahead of Xi’s visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping.

New Delhi: At least five Tibetan nationals were detained by Delhi Police near Pragati Maidan on Friday morning, September 11, after they allegedly gathered to protest against Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the national capital for the BRICS Summit, police sources said.

Several purported videos also went viral on social media showing some of those detained from the Pragati Maidan tunnel allegedly climbing poles and trying to tear down posters put up for the Chinese delegation.

The detainees were picked up from a tunnel near Pragati Maidan, where they had allegedly assembled in protest against the Chinese delegation visiting Delhi for the summit, the sources said.

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In north Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila, members of a Tibetan group also gathered and took out a protest march against Xi’s visit to India. Heavy police deployment was made in the area to maintain law and order, a police officer said.

The officer said no one would be allowed to breach law and order during the protests.

China, on September 10, announced that Xi will attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

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The protests come amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital ahead of the summit and the visit of the Chinese President.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:

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