Bride seen working on laptop minutes after her wedding ceremony

A bride is seen working on a laptop just minutes after her wedding ceremony. She was fixing a critical software bug at the wedding venue.

She is identified as an Indian-origin tech entrepreneur and co-founder of the San Francisco-based AI startup KoyalAI, Gauri Agarwal.

Bride working on laptop triggers debate

After her photo went viral on social media, netizens started sharing their views. While some admire her dedication, others expressed disapproval.

As the photo triggered debate, Gauri stepped in and wrote, “Try sitting for hours at an Indian reception, you will want to code more than ever before.”

Try sitting for hours at an Indian reception, and you will want to code more than ever before… — Gauri Agarwal (@gauri_al) December 17, 2025

Takes meetings despite being on honeymoon

The co-founder and Gauri’s brother, Mehul Agarwal, who had shared the photo of bride with the laptop, has linked the commitment to building a startup.

He also clarified that the image was not staged. “Not a photo op, parents yelled at both of us,” he said.

He further disclosed that Gauri, despite being on her honeymoon, is conducting meetings for three hours daily. “The husband is not happy lol,” he added humorously.