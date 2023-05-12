Bridegroom dies day before wedding in Telangana

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a wedding in Telangana took a tragic turn as the bridegroom, Bhukya Yakub, aged 21 years, lost his life due to electrocution. The incident occurred in the Kommugudem Thanda, located in the Mahabubabad district of Telangana. This unfortunate incident has left the entire family in grief, casting a somber shadow over what was supposed to be a joyous occasion.

The untimely demise of Bhukya Yakub occurred just a day before his scheduled wedding to a young woman from Teekili Thanda. The incident took place on Thursday when Yakub switched on the motor of the borewell at his residence. Tragically, an electrical malfunction caused an unexpected and fatal accident, ending the young man’s life prematurely.

Bhukya Yakub was a painter. He was working as an outsourcing painter for the railways in Secunderabad. However, his dreams and potential were abruptly shattered by the devastating incident that occurred just before his wedding day.

The sudden demise of Bhukya Yakub has left everyone deeply saddened