Brief rain spells bring relief to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bringing much-needed relief from the intense summer heat, parts of Hyderabad witnessed light to moderate rains on Wednesday evening, April 30.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, also confirmed the possibility of light showers and thunderstorms at isolated locations across parts of Telangana, such as Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, and Wanaparthy.

Weather enthusiast Karthikk reported on X that Hyderabad is likely to receive more rain for the next two hours.

He added that while eastern parts of the city saw an isolated thunderstorm and hail on Tuesday, areas in central, southern, northwestern, and northeastern Hyderabad were in line for similar isolated spells on Wednesday.

Hyderabad may experience rain, thunderstorms till May 4

The IMD Hyderabad has issued a zone-wise weather forecast for Hyderabad city covering the period from April 30 to May 4. All six city zones, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are expected to see partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and take necessary precautions as strong winds and heavy rainfall approach.