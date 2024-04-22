Brij Bhushan blames media for delay in BJP naming candidate from LS seat

Gonda: BJP MP from Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday sought to blame the media over the delay in announcement of his name as the BJP candidate from the Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said, “The worry of the ticket is that of mine. You (media) people need not worry. The announcement of my candidature is getting delayed because of you people.”

The BJP is yet to declare its candidate from Kaiserganj where polling will be held in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

Singh, accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, was here to attend an event.

To another question, the former Wrestling Federation of India chief said that meeting Muslims and visiting their homes to celebrate Eid is not a crime.

“I have never done politics on the basis of religion,” he said, and appealed to the reporters not to connect everything with politics.

“I do not do politics by dividing society on the lines of caste, religion and sect,” he said.