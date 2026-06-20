British bar suspends ICC’s Karim Khan from practicing law

Britain’s legal regulator has suspended International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan from practising law, days after the Hague-based court removed him from active duties over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Bar Standards Board (BSB), which regulates barristers in England and Wales, said on Friday, June 19, that the interim suspension took immediate effect, according to Reuters. The decision will be reviewed by an Interim Suspension Panel at a hearing expected within the next four weeks.

Karim Khan, a 56-year-old British barrister, has denied all allegations against him.

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ICC suspension preceded UK action

The latest move follows the ICC’s decision on Monday, June 8, to suspend Khan from his role as chief prosecutor while disciplinary proceedings continue.

The allegations stem from a complaint made by a female staff member and prompted an investigation by the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services.

Reuters reported that the investigation found a “factual basis” for the allegations. Khan has consistently rejected the claims and maintains that he has committed no wrongdoing.

He stepped aside from his duties in May 2025 pending the outcome of the investigation, with deputy prosecutors assuming responsibility for the office.

Member states to decide future

Khan’s future as ICC prosecutor will be decided by the Assembly of States Parties, the court’s governing body comprising 125 member states.

A special session is scheduled for July 24, when member countries will consider whether he should remain in office.

The Assembly’s bureau said its assessment drew on the UN investigation report, supporting evidence, expert legal advice and written submissions.

Khan’s legal team, however, has argued that an independent judicial panel appointed to review the case found insufficient evidence to establish misconduct or a breach of duty.

Khan rejects allegations

Through his lawyers, Khan has described the accusations as unfounded and vowed to challenge the decisions taken against him.

He has also argued that the proceedings unfolded amid political pressure linked to some of the ICC’s most prominent investigations, including cases involving Israeli and Russian officials.

Since taking office in 2021, Khan has overseen investigations into alleged atrocities in Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, Myanmar and Afghanistan.

The ICC, based in The Hague, was established in 2002 to prosecute individuals accused of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.