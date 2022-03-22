British Council offers PG scholarships for Indian students, teachers

Hyderabad: The British Council has announced a new set of postgraduate scholarships for Indians across various fields of study like business, finance, humanities, psychology entrepreneurship, design, marketing, HR, music and many more for the academic year 2022-23.

The UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations in collaboration with the UK government’s GREAT Britain Campaign and in partnership with 16 UK universities announced 20 GREAT scholarships for students from India.

Also, 7 GREAT Scholarships for justice and law will be provided to Indian students who want to pursue human rights, criminal justice and commercial law.

Each scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000, meant towards the tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course.

For more details about the eligibility criteria for the scholarship, or other information one can visit their official website.

PG Scholarships from British Council for teachers

On Tuesday the British Council announced 6 fully-funded scholarships for Indian English teachers, working in primary or secondary government schools in India, to study at two of the best UK universities for postgraduation in English language teaching.

Out of the six scholarships, three will be face-to-face or full-time MA programmes at the University of Leeds, while the remaining three scholarships are for the online/part-time MSc programme offered by the University of Stirling. This will include a two-week fully-funded residential visit to the university as part of the programme.

One can visit their official website for more information.