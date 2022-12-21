British-Indian driver who killed old man gets licence back

London: An Indian-origin driver who knocked down and killed a 71-year-old man in Glasgow, has won an appeal to get his licence back early to help expand his restaurant business, local media reported.

Sandeep Singh, now 36, was travelling at almost 50 mph in a 30 mph zone when his BMW hit Billy Dunlop in Nitshill Road, in the Darnley area, on February 20, 2014.

He was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for four years in 2016.

He was also disqualified from driving for 10 years.

The Glasgow High Court on Monday reduced Singh’s 10 year ban to seven and gave his driving licence back after it was informed that he has to take care of his family’s restaurant business due to his parents’ failing health.

Also Read British-Indian cop found guilty of threatening woman driver

Singh’s lawyer also told the court that he needs the license to travel to the UK and America for franchising opportunities related to his business.

The court also ordered that Singh will have to pass an extended driving test before getting his licence.

“I do not do this lightly. You need to be careful behind the wheel as (any further offending) you could be facing a very significant sentence,” Judge Lady Rae told Singh, according to Glasgow Live.

“I hope we do not see you again,” Rae added.

She also asked for further information to be provided about Singh and his family circumstances at the hearing.

During his hearing in 2016, Singh had pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving, which was rejected, according to BBC.

In his defence, Singh told the court that Dunlop “came out of nowhere”, while he was driving home from his restaurant in Paisley.

Dunlop died after suffering injuries to his head, arms, legs and pelvis.

After the court verdict, it was found that Singh had five previous convictions for motoring offences.

According to BBC, between 2009 and 2011, Singh was prosecuted twice for using a mobile phone while driving, and had convictions for speeding on a motorway, failing to display a road tax disc and failing to comply with a red traffic light.