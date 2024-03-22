British princess Kate Middleton reveals she has cancer

Britain’s Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is battling cancer. She revealed that she was undergoing treatment in a video shared on Instagram. She said that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests were taken following major abdominal surgery in January.

According to a media report, Kate, 42, the wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, spent two weeks in hospital in January after having what her office said at the time a successful, planned surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition.

In the video, Kate said subsequent tests revealed cancer, but added she was well and getting stronger.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate said in the video which was filmed on Wednesday.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Paying tribute to all those who are also suffering, she finshed her statement by saying: “At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

King Charles revealed in February that he too was undergoing treatment for cancer, for which he has had to postpone royal duties.