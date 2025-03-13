British woman raped, molested in Delhi hotel; two arrested

She was allegedly first molested by a housekeeping staff in the hotel's lift. Later, she was allegedly raped in a hotel room by the man she knew from previous social media interactions, police said.

New Delhi: A British woman was allegedly raped and molested by two men at a hotel in in Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, an official said on Thursday.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the incident which occurred on March 11, and informed the British High Commission about the incident, he said.

The British national was befriended by one of the accused on a social media platform. The woman had allegedly travelled from Goa to Delhi to meet the 24-year-old Kailash, the official said.

She was allegedly first molested by a housekeeping staff in the hotel’s lift, a senior official said. Later, she was allegedly raped in a hotel room by the man she knew from previous social media interactions.

The woman first spoke to the accused on a social media platform a month and a half earlier and after that they would talk frequently, the police official said.

Kailash, a resident of east Delhi, struggled to speak English and used some translation application to communicate with her, police said.

When the British woman came to India, she and the accused made plans to meet each other in Delhi, he added.

The victim travelled from Goa to Delhi and booked a room in Mahipalpur’s hotel. When the accused came to meet her, she alleged that she was raped by him, the official said.

Police teams are checking CCTV footage of the hotel to know the sequence of the events.

