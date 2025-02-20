Brothel disguised as beauty parlour busted in Hyderabad, 4 rescued

During the police raid, three customers and the organizer, Satyanarayana, were taken into custody.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 20th February 2025 4:40 pm IST
Brothel disguised as beauty parlour busted in Hyderabad
Representative image

Hyderabad: Telangana police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) raided a beauty parlour and spa in Hyderabad’s Kondapur on Wednesday night, February 19.

Police rescued four women who were reportedly forced into prostitution.

According to reports, the raid was conducted at Stylish Beauty Parlour and Spa in Hyderabad’s Kondapur. During which, three customers and the organizer, Satyanarayana, were taken into custody.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, Hyderabad police rescued four women and arrested three persons after it raided a brothel house which was operating in disguise as a spa and massage centre located on Masab Tank Road in Banjara Hills.

Also Read
Hyderabad cops arrest spa owner for organising prostitution

The police raided ‘Amazing Beauty parlour and Spa’, acting upon information that women were being coerced into prostitution.

MS Creative School

The arrested individuals have been identified as Yazali Prakash 50, owner of the spa, Medhari Kavitha, 29, the supervisor and a customer Shaik Faisal 29, a resident of Asifnagar.

According to local reports, the police seized mobile phones, condom packets, a laptop, and Rs 4,500 in cash, from the brothel house.

In a similar incident, the Madhapur police along with AHTU team Cyberabad raided a beauty, massage parlour at Hyderabad’s Megha Hills and arrested the owner for allegedly organizing prostitution.

The police team raided the Tan On Beauty Parlour and Spa located at Megha Hills, Hyderabad and arrested Burri Sravana Sumanth, 29, a resident of Kukatpally. Two women were rescued from the spa.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 20th February 2025 4:40 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button