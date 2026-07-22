Brothers booked for exhuming mother’s body without permission

Davanagere: Police have registered a case against two brothers for allegedly exhuming their mother’s body without legal permission and transporting it on a motorcycle in an attempt to secure a second post-mortem examination in Karnataka’s Davanagere district.

The case has been registered at Malebennur police station against Venkatesh and Manjunath, residents of Adapur village in Harihar taluk. The brothers allegedly dug up the grave of their mother, Eeramma (58), and transported her body to the Davanagere District Hospital, claiming her death was suspicious and demanding a fresh post-mortem examination.

Davanagere Superintendent of Police H.T. Shekhar said an unnatural death case had already been registered following Eeramma’s death on April 30, and the investigation was in progress.

“The deceased’s sons suddenly exhumed the body and attempted to bring it to Davanagere for a second post-mortem. After receiving information, police took custody of the body and shifted it to the district hospital. They alleged that the investigation into their mother’s death had not been conducted properly and had expressed suspicion against certain individuals,” the SP said.

He said the family had been informed that the findings would be shared after receiving the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report and post-mortem results. However, before the investigation was completed, the brothers allegedly took the law into their own hands by digging up the grave without obtaining court permission.

“A case has now been registered against them for illegally exhuming the body. A second post-mortem has already been conducted, and the FSL report has also been received. Since the investigation is still underway, the findings cannot be disclosed at this stage. We will conduct a fair and impartial investigation into all the allegations raised by the family,” Shekhar added.

According to police, Eeramma died under suspicious circumstances in Adapur village on April 29. Her son Manjunath had earlier lodged a complaint against 11 persons, alleging that they were responsible for her death. Following the initial post-mortem at the Malebennur Government Hospital, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites.

The brothers later alleged that the post-mortem had been conducted in haste and accused the police of attempting to suppress the case. On Monday night, they exhumed their mother’s body from the burial site and transported it on a motorcycle to the district hospital, where they demanded a fresh autopsy.

Police subsequently took custody of the body and, after obtaining the required court permission, performed the final cremation in accordance with legal procedures. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Eeramma’s death, as well as the alleged illegal exhumation, is continuing.