Months after death, police exhume body, probe murder conspiracy

Belagavi: What was initially believed to be an accidental death has now turned into a sensational murder investigation in Karnataka’s Belagavi district. Police have exhumed the body of a former Army man after allegations emerged that he was poisoned by his wife and her alleged lover in a plot linked to insurance money and an illicit relationship.

The victim, Sandeep Manjargi (45) of Ghodageri village in Hukkeri taluk, died in March after being hospitalised following a road accident. Nearly three months later, investigators suspect that his death may not have been accidental.

Police sources said Sandeep was injured while returning from the annual Lakshmidevi fair in Hukkeri and was admitted to a private hospital. During treatment, he allegedly received a glucose infusion that investigators now suspect may have been tampered with.

Also Read Key Madiwala blast accused dies in Bengaluru jail

Sandeep’s wife, Suma Manjargi, and her alleged companion Pundalik, are accused of conspiring to poison him. Investigators are examining allegations that poison was mixed into the glucose bottle, leading to his death inside the hospital.

Family claims wife stood to gain Rs 2 crore via insurance

According to the victim’s family, the motive behind the alleged crime was twofold. They claim Suma stood to gain approximately Rs 2 crore through insurance benefits and also wished to continue an extramarital relationship without interference from her husband.

Police investigations reportedly gained momentum after information surfaced from within the accused persons’ circle. Sources suggest disagreements over money may have triggered revelations that led investigators to revisit the case.

Following the fresh developments, Yamakanmardi police registered a case and sought permission to exhume the body. The exhumation was carried out under official supervision, and samples have been forwarded to forensic experts for detailed examination.

Report from Forensics crucial, say authorities

Authorities say scientific evidence from the Forensic Science Laboratory report will be crucial in determining whether poisoning occurred and in strengthening the prosecution’s case.

Speaking about the incident, the victim’s brother Sanjay Manjargi said the family had no reason to suspect foul play earlier. He noted that a post-mortem examination had been conducted at the time, but no indication of poisoning was mentioned. The family only learned about the alleged conspiracy after being contacted by police.

The accused are currently being questioned, while investigators continue gathering evidence. The case has generated widespread attention in the region, with family members demanding the harshest possible punishment if the allegations are proven in court.