Key Madiwala blast accused dies in Bengaluru jail

Bengaluru: A key accused in the 2008 Madiwala bomb blast case died on Thursday while undergoing judicial custody at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, just days before the court was expected to deliver its verdict in the long-pending case.

Accused lodged in jail since 2020

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Khader (60), who had been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail since 2010 in connection with the Madiwala blast case. According to prison authorities, Khader’s health suddenly deteriorated on Thursday morning, prompting officials to rush him to Jayadeva Hospital for emergency treatment.

However, he allegedly suffered a cardiac arrest while being transported to the hospital and died before receiving medical attention. Authorities confirmed that the inmate was declared dead shortly after the incident.

Following the death, the body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination. Jail authorities have informed Khader’s family members and initiated the mandatory legal procedures related to custodial deaths.

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Trial in blast case in final stages

The incident has drawn attention because the trial in the Madiwala bomb blast case had reached its final stages, with a court verdict expected in the near future. Khader’s death comes before the conclusion of judicial proceedings in one of Karnataka’s most significant terror-related cases.

Originally hailing from Virajpet in Kodagu district, Abdul Khader was among those accused of involvement in the 2008 serial bomb blast conspiracy that rocked Bengaluru and triggered major security concerns across the state. Investigators had alleged that the accused were linked to a wider terror network responsible for planning and executing explosive attacks.

Khader in jail for nearly 16 years

Khader was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and had remained in judicial custody for nearly 16 years as the case underwent investigation and trial. The prolonged legal proceedings involved multiple accused and extensive examination of evidence related to the blast conspiracy.

Prison officials stated that Khader had reportedly been suffering from age-related health complications in recent months. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is submitted.

Police and prison authorities are expected to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death, as required under custodial death protocols. Further details are awaited pending medical and legal formalities.

With the death of one of the accused before the pronouncement of judgment, the focus now shifts to the remaining proceedings in the Madiwala blast case, which has remained under judicial scrutiny for more than a decade.