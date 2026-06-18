Brown Bear Bakery in Hyderabad found infested with cockroaches

Hyderabad: A food safety inspection drive at a bakery in Hyderabad revealed gross violations, including a cockroach infestation, rusted baking trays and pigeons in the raw material storage area.

The inspection was carried out at Brown Bear Bakery, Kukatpally, on Thursday, June 18.

A food safety inspection drive at Brown Bear Bakery, Kukatpally, on Thursday, June 18, revealed gross violations, including a cockroach infestation, rusted baking trays and pigeons in the raw material storage area.



According to the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, eggs used for… pic.twitter.com/BbMFBKONDr — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 18, 2026

According to the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, eggs, an important ingredient for baking cakes and pastries, were stored without proper cleaning, finished products lacked manufacturing and expiry dates and the floor was slippery, officials said.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the bakery. Food samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis. The establishment was also asked to strengthen hygiene, storage, and labelling practices.

The previous day, popular La Pino’z Pizza in Jubilee Enclave and AnTeRa restaurants in Madeenguda were raided for food safety violations. Heavy cockroach infestation, expired items and lizard droppings were found.