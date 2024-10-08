BRS accuses Congress of causing financial crisis in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accused the Congress government of causing a financial crisis in Telangana during its 10-month tenure.

At a press conference held at Telangana Bhavan, BRS spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy stated that the real estate sector has significantly deteriorated, with many properties remaining unsold for the last ten months.

He pointed out that numerous outsourced employees in SC and ST hostels, as well as junior and degree colleges, have not received their salaries.

Rakesh Reddy warned that with over five pending dearness allowances and no advancements regarding the pay revision commission, Telangana is on the brink of an economic disaster, potentially facing a financial emergency soon.

He criticized chief minister A Revanth Reddy for his lack of vision and accused him of leading the state into chaos by following directives without consideration.

He noted that in a letter, chief minister Revanth Reddy acknowledged that only Rs 18,000 crores were allocated for farmer loan waivers, contrasting this with the BRS government’s support for farmers even during the pandemic.

Furthermore, he condemned the Musi beautification project as a scheme for profit, claiming that what runs through the closed drainage system is not merely water but rather “the tears and blood of the people.”