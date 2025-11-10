BRS accuses govt plans to demolish graveyard in Hyderabad for Express Corridor

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the Telangana government is planning to demolish a Muslim graveyard in Hyderabad’s Tarbund near Bowenpally.

The graveyard is reportedly being demolished for the construction of an express corridor. Locals demand that an alternative be worked out for the corridor. A delegation of BRS minority leaders, along with local people, had visited the ‘Tarbund Khabrasthan’, located on Bowenpally road and inspected the place on Sunday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has conducted a survey and marked the extent of land to be taken for the Express Corridor. The government is constructing an elevated corridor between Paradise Junction and Dairy Farm Road on NH-44, and the graveyard is situated on the proposed project route.

Locals in Tarbund have objected to the government’s move. Some residents say that the graveyard is over a century old and their ancestors have been laid to rest there. Speaking to Siasat.com, BRS minority leader Abdul Muqeet Chanda said, “The government is planning to demolish the graveyard for some expansion. We have approached leaders from the BRS and Congress, urging them to halt the project. However, there is no respite.”

A few weeks ago, the municipal authorities in Kodangal municipality had demolished the Muslim graveyards, an ashoorkhana and a chilla mubarak on the Kodangal road for widening.

Following the incident, the BRS leaders and other local Muslims held a protest and were arrested by the police.