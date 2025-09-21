Protest against dargah, graveyard demolition in Kodangal; several detained

Hyderabad: Several young Muslim men were taken into preventive custody by the Vikarabad police on Sunday for protesting against the demolition of a graveyard and a dargah for road widening work at Kodangal.

Visuals show they were forcefully whisked away into police vehicles and subsequently shifted to different police stations.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party spokesperson Amjedullah Khan, who was on his way to…

AIMIM Vikarabad joint secretary, Gulshan, was among the protestors. He has been shifted to Doma police station.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party spokesperson Amjedullah Khan, who was on his way to Kodangal, was also held at Chengamul and taken to the local police station.

He criticised the administration for its action and demanded the immediate halt of the demolition. “(CM) Revanth Reddy is troubling the Muslim community. If this continues, he will not be able to recover his deposit in the next elections,” he said while being escorted by police.

The Chengumol police told Siasat.com that Amjedullah Khan was detained to control the simmering tension. “There is some issue regarding the dargha demolition in Kodangal. We anticipated that the situation could worsen if Khan reached there. He has been put under preventive detention. He will be released in sometime. No case has been registered,” the police said.