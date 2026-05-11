BRS approaches Women Commission over POCSO case against Bandi Sanjay’s son

Hyderabad: Women leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) approached the Telangana State Women Commission, demanding an independent probe into the POCSO case against Bandi Sai Bhagirath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, alleging that police deliberately diluted the charges and shielded the accused from any meaningful action.

In a detailed representation dated May 11, BRS leaders urged the Commission to take immediate cognisance of the matter, accusing police of invoking lesser provisions of the POCSO Act despite the gravity of the allegations, taking no meaningful action against the accused, and swiftly acting on a counter-complaint filed by the accused against the minor victim and her family.

Allegations in the complaint

The complaint states that the minor victim’s mother lodged a detailed complaint on May 8, 2026, at Pet Basheerabad Police Station in Hyderabad, alleging repeated sexual harassment, molestation, coercive physical advances, emotional manipulation, digital harassment, and exploitation of the minor over a prolonged period at apartments, farmhouses and isolated private locations.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, police registered only a limited case under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act, which the BRS said substantially diluted the gravity of the offences disclosed in the complaint. The party alleged that no effective investigation, custodial interrogation or protective measures had been initiated against the accused as of the date of filing.

‘Counter-complaint acted upon with haste’

The BRS representation highlighted what it called a disturbing double standard. On the same day the POCSO complaint was registered, Bhagirath filed his own complaint at Karimnagar Two Town Police Station, naming the minor girl and her parents and accusing them of intimidation and extortion. Police immediately converted this into an FIR under multiple sections of the BNS.

The petitioners argued that the sequence of events revealed a clear pattern of biased policing: the politically influential accused’s complaint was acted upon immediately, while the minor victim’s complaint was diluted and left without follow-up.

Demands before the commission

The BRS urged the Women’s Commission to call for all case records, direct a fair and uninfluenced investigation, recommend the addition of appropriate stringent provisions under the POCSO Act, ensure no retaliatory action was taken against the victim’s family, and seek an explanation from the concerned police officers.

The petitioners also requested that the Commission monitor the investigation to ensure justice was not defeated by influence or intimidation.

The case has already drawn attention at the highest levels.

CM Revanth Reddy on Monday, May 11, directed DGP CV Anand to constitute special teams to investigate the matter, questioning why no action had been taken despite a case being registered. The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights also wrote to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar seeking suo-moto action.