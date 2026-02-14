BRS, BJP, Congress expose each other’s ‘affairs’ on Valentines Day

Telangana's frenemies Congress, BJP and the BRS all sought to expose each other's "secret affairs" this Valentine's Day.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th February 2026 8:24 pm IST|   Updated: 14th February 2026 8:44 pm IST
Indian politician BRS leader with supporters holding flowers on Valentine's Day.
Congress's X post on Valentines day

Hyderabad: Love is in the air, and Telangana’s political parties are not missing out on their chance. While the rest of the world is expressing their feelings through flowers and scented envelopes, the political parties’ social media handles chose to move past outdated antics and express their love-hate relationships through more modern methods.

Telangana’s frenemies Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) all sought to expose each other’s “secret affairs” this Valentine’s Day.

As the Congress claimed “BRS loves Modi more than TG (Telangana),” the pink party flipped the script to include the ruling party in the same plot.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Taking their chance, the BRS also shared a post on X, saying, “Even if the Congress fails to implement the six guarantees, the BJP won’t question it. Even if the central government doesn’t allocate funds to Telangana, the Congress won’t hold the BJP accountable. Isn’t this the real ‘fevicol’ bond?”

Meanwhile, the BJP pulled a fourth character into the mix, and said there was a love triangle between the BRS, Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

“Secretly with one person.. openly with another person.. To these three who are carrying on a love affair with each other without any hassle… Valentine’s Day wishes!” BJP shared on their handle.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th February 2026 8:24 pm IST|   Updated: 14th February 2026 8:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Offbeat updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button