BRS, BJP, Congress expose each other’s ‘affairs’ on Valentines Day

Hyderabad: Love is in the air, and Telangana’s political parties are not missing out on their chance. While the rest of the world is expressing their feelings through flowers and scented envelopes, the political parties’ social media handles chose to move past outdated antics and express their love-hate relationships through more modern methods.

Telangana’s frenemies Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) all sought to expose each other’s “secret affairs” this Valentine’s Day.

As the Congress claimed “BRS loves Modi more than TG (Telangana),” the pink party flipped the script to include the ruling party in the same plot.

BJP BRS HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY pic.twitter.com/Wj1w3QEX5K — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) February 14, 2026

Taking their chance, the BRS also shared a post on X, saying, “Even if the Congress fails to implement the six guarantees, the BJP won’t question it. Even if the central government doesn’t allocate funds to Telangana, the Congress won’t hold the BJP accountable. Isn’t this the real ‘fevicol’ bond?”

Meanwhile, the BJP pulled a fourth character into the mix, and said there was a love triangle between the BRS, Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

“Secretly with one person.. openly with another person.. To these three who are carrying on a love affair with each other without any hassle… Valentine’s Day wishes!” BJP shared on their handle.