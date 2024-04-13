BRS, BJP must be punished for deceiving Telangana: Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies and Irrigation minister Capt N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday, April 13, stated that the BRS and BJP have no right to seek votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

“During their 10-year rule, BRS and BJP neglected and deceived Telangana. Not a single promise made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was fulfilled by the Modi Government at the Centre, while BRS remained a mute spectator,” he said.

“Similarly, BRS wasted, misappropriated, and swindled thousands of crores of public money while pushing Telangana into a debt trap,” he said, urging people to reject both parties in the upcoming elections,” he added, urging people to reject both parties in the upcoming elections.

Participating in the election campaign of Congress candidate K Raghuveer Reddy from Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency in Devarkonda, Kumar expressed confidence in a wave favouring Congress across Telangana.

He asserted that the party was poised to secure 14 – 15 seats in the upcoming elections and that the Telangana Congress would play a significant role in the formation of the next Congress-led Government at the Centre.

Claiming the party has fulfilled most of the guarantees given to the people, he assured that all remaining promises would be implemented soon after the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections was lifted.

He further mentioned the Congress party’s ‘Paanch Nyay’ or ‘five pillars of justice’, including ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’, and ‘Hissedari Nyay’, comprising 25 guarantees. The justice would be ensured for youth, women, farmers, and workers, besides guaranteeing social justice.

“BJP deceived unemployed youth,” says Uttam

Accusing the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deceiving unemployed youth with promises of creating two crore jobs annually, Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the Congress party did not resort to such ‘jumlas‘ and prepared a realistic manifesto by consulting thousands of people.

He further announced that the next Congress-led government at the Centre would fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in the Central government.

Pointing out that the Congress government in Telangana has filled almost 30,000 vacancies in different departments within 100 days of coming to power, he assured that the Congress party, after winning the upcoming elections, would fill the promised 30 lakh vacancies without delay, benefiting over one lakh unemployed youth from Telangana with jobs in the Central government.

He mentioned that the Congress government in Telangana has increased the health cover under the Aarogyasri Scheme from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

“Upon coming to power at the Centre, the Congress government would provide cashless insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh for universal healthcare,” he added.

Stating that the RTE Act would be amended to make education for classes I to XII in public schools compulsory and free, Kumar said that the previous Congress-led UPA government had transformed education for children aged 6-14 years by introducing the Right to Education (RTE) Act in 2009.

The national minimum wage would be increased to Rs 400 per day, he promised.

“Congress will give legal guarantees to MSP, as announced by the government every year, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission. It will ensure that, like every citizen, minorities have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language, and personal laws,” he said.

Caste Census

Kumar emphasised that the Congress party’s promise of a nationwide socio-economic and caste census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions would ensure equitable distribution of resources and opportunities among all.

He further stated that the Congress government in Telangana had already initiated the process of conducting a caste census, as promised during the Assembly elections.

Furthermore, he said that a constitutional amendment would be made to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST, and OBC, benefiting all under-represented and neglected communities.