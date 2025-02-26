BRS calls for protest against ‘privatization’ of Neera Cafe in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS leader Srinivas Goud on Tuesday, February 25, warned the Telangana government against the ‘destruction’ of the Neera Cafe in Hyderabad which he described as a symbol of pride for the Goud community.

Goud alleged that any attempt to destroy the cafe would be seen “as an attack on the community and their profession.”

He remarked that the state government is planning to privatize the cafe, built with the funds of the Kallugeetha Industrial Association and funds from the BC welfare department.

The former minister demanded that the Neera Cafe be handed over to the Kallugeetha Industrial Association.

Goud made these remarks during a meeting at the Somajiguda Press Club, where he was joined by representatives from various Goud community organizations and leaders.

He announced plans for a massive protest on March 17, which will culminate in a large gathering at Indira Park in Hyderabad.

Goud called for support from across political parties and communities to make the event successful.

“The Neera Cafe is not just a building but a symbol of the Goud community’s social pride, with all rights to it belonging to the toddy workers,” he said.

Blaming the state government, he alleged that the toddy palm tree near the cafe was removed and sculptures depicting tree climbers were destroyed. “Stickers are removed and windows are damaged. Government must act against people responsible for this,” he added.