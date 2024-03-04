BRS did Kaleshwaram scam, Congress hiding it: PM Modi in Telangana

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, March 4 alleged that while the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) dispensation in Telangana indulged in the Kaleshwaram project scam, the current Congress government is hiding the files.

Modi said that just like how “there was no change after TRS became BRS, there will be no change with the Congress leading the state.”

“You (BRS) looted, now we (Congress) will loot,” he remarked.

“…that’s because both of them are in cohorts with each other,” he alleged.

He made the remarks during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) outreach rally held in Adilabad, minutes after he launched developmental projects worth Rs 56000 crores and an environment of bonhomie prevailed between him and chief minister A Revanth Reddy, who flew to the district to attend the event.

The Prime Minister said that even after several decades post-independence, the contributions made by Telangana’s people were “never given due respect.”

He said that Adilabad is the land of tribal legends like Ramji Gond and Komaram Bheem.

“After 2014, the BJP Government at the Centre gave great importance to the development of Telangana and the honour of the tribal community…Could anyone have imagined that a tribal woman would become the President of the country?…Could anyone have imagined that the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda would be celebrated as a national festival? For the development of tribals, the BJP Government formed a separate ministry, ” he added.

He also targetted the INDIA bloc alliance for “corruption, appeasement, and dynasty politics.”

“They have now come out with their real manifesto for the 2024 elections. When I question their dynasty politics, they start saying that Modi doesn’t have a family…My life is like an open book. People of the country know and understand me very well…When I work late into the night and news comes out, lakhs of people write to me to not work so much and rest well. I left my home as a child with a dream in my eyes…I will live for the people of the country, and every moment of my life will be for you, I will not have personal dreams but your dreams will be my resolve. I will spend my life to fulfill your dreams and brighten the future of your children. That is why I say that crores of people in the country consider me as their own and love me like a member of their family. So, I say that 140 crore people of the country are my family..,” he said.

Terming the opposition’s criticism over launching development works ahead of Lok Sabha elections, he said that for an entire day on Sunday, March 3, he sat down with all his fellow cabinet minisers and officials of the Centre and discussed the action plan for “Viksit Bharat Nirman.”

“…They (Opposition) keep talking about elections…Yesterday for the entire day, I sat down with all the ministers, senior secretaries, and officials of the Government of India – the top team of around 125 people. I didn’t discuss elections, I elaborately discussed the action plan for the ‘Vikst Bharat Nirman’…,” he stated.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)