‘BRS didn’t help’: AIMIM workers from districts want own candidates in Telangana polls

Hyderabad: The AIMIM is burning midnight oil to finalize its list of candidates. With all the political parties having announced their candidates for the upcoming elections, the AIMIM is yet to make its list of candidates public.

Party sources said that top leaders, including AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, are waiting for Congress and BJP to announce their candidates from the constituencies of AIMIM’s interest. Another issue the party is facing is that its workers from Muslim-dominated constituencies, where MIM previously supported BRS and refrained from fielding own candidates, want that the party contest from those seats this election.

“Party workers in some Assembly segments where the party supported the BRS in previous elections complained the BRS MLAs, after winning the elections, did not bother to help the AIMIM or look into their issues,” said a party leader.

An AIMIM leader from Serilingampally constituency, Shaik Muneer Hussain, went on record and publicly complained against the local MLA Arekapudi Gandhi for ignoring the assurance given by him for construction of a community hall.

He alleged many times the local people and AIMIM leaders met the BRS MLA and reminded him about it. “All of us worked for BRS after our AIMIM party leadership asked us to support them. After elections nothing has been done for the welfare of Muslims in Serilingampally,” he alleged.

The party workers from Sangareddy, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Vikarabad and some other districts are visiting the party headquarters Darussalam to convince the party leadership to field candidates.

Sources said so far the party made up its mind to contest from the seven seats – Bahadurpura, Karwan, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Malakpet, Yakutpura and Nampally – that it is holding and another three new seats Rajendranagar, Jubilee Hills and Nizamabad (Urban).