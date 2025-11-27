BRS files plea in Telangana HC against appointment of 16 advisors by govt

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders on Thursday, November 27, filed a PIL in the Telangana High Court against the appointment of 16 advisors by the Telangana government.

The BRS is contesting that the ranks of the advisors are equivalent to those of ministers. Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, BRS leader Errolla Srinivas termed it “unconstitutional” and a “gross misuse of public money.

He launched an attack on chief minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of running a “parallel secret cabinet” and violating the spirit of the Indian Constitution.

Srinivas, who is the former chairman of Telangana SC/ST Commission, stated that the appointment of the advisors is unconstitutional, providing extra-constitutional powers to the advisors.

“The government is deliberately hiding several Government Orders (GOs) related to these appointments from the public domain,” he added.

He further alleged that public funds are being misused to pay Cabinet-level salaries, perks, staff, and security to these advisors.

“When K Chandrashekhar Rao appointed a few IAS officers as advisors while being in power, Revanth Reddy had then called it destruction of the Constitution,” he added.

Srinivas questioned the Telangana CM regarding the appointment, adding that one of the appointees, Vem Narendra Reddy, was specifically named and accused of being involved in the “vote-for-note” scandal.

The BRS further stated that for the first 18 months, the Congress government ran the state with only 11 ministers plus the CM. There is still no dedicated home minister, and law and order have completely collapsed.

They further attacked the government, stating that the minority welfare department had no full-time minister till recently, for the first time in Telangana’s history.

The BRS claimed that former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin was given ministerial status only because of the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Errolla Srinivas demanded that CM Revanth Reddy tender an “unconditional apology” to the four crore people of Telangana for “undermining the Constitution”.