‘BRS funding banned PFI’: Bandi Sanjay during Praja Sangrama Yatra

Hyderabad: The Telangana state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bandi Sanjay, alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as TRS, is funding the now-banned Islamic group – Popular Front of India (PFI).

The allegations were made during Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra rally in Jagtial on Monday.

“The district of Jagital has become a center of activities of the banned group. BRS leaders have stopped the state police from acting against PFI activities,” Sanjay claimed.

Sanjay also questioned the state government on the whereabouts of funds allocated to the welfare and development of the temples of Basara, Vemulawada, Kondagattu and Dharmapuri. “Why are government employees such as the Ayyappans, bhavanis and maladharis not given freedom in work?” he asked.