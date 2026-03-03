BRS govt took up Kaleshwaram without proper final design: Telangana govt to HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, March 2, told the High Court that the previous BRS government undertook works on the Rs 89,000-crore Kaleshwaram project without finalising a proper design.

It contended that reports submitted by high-power committees, expert panels and Cabinet sub-committees were not taken into consideration before executing the project.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Justice Apares Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing petitions challenging GO Ms. No. 6 dated March 14, 2024, through which the state appointed the Justice PC Ghose Commission to probe alleged irregularities in the construction and maintenance of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

The petitions were filed by former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), former minister T Harish Rao, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal and retired IAS officer SK Joshi.

Medigadda damage prompted inquiry

Referring to the sinking of piers at the Medigadda barrage, the state questioned how an inquiry could be stalled when a major structural component of such a large public project had suffered damage. It said the commission was constituted in the public interest to ascertain the facts and fix accountability.

Appearing for the government in Harish Rao’s petition, senior Supreme Court advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted that notices were issued by the commission on May 20, 2025, to which Harish Rao responded on June 6 and appeared for the inquiry on June 9.

He argued that the documents sought by Harish Rao were furnished and that no objections were raised during the proceedings. “How can it be said that principles of natural justice were violated?” he asked.

Natural justice claim disputed

The state said the terms of reference clearly mandated the commission to identify those responsible. Although Section 8B of the Commissions of Inquiry Act was not explicitly mentioned in the initial notice, that alone could not render the inquiry illegal, it argued.

Also Read KTR accuses Telangana govt of sand mining at Annaram barrage

According to the government, Harish Rao submitted 12 Cabinet resolutions before the commission, along with nearly 100 exhibits and a 50-page document. It maintained that criminal liability, if any, would have to be independently established and could not rest solely on the commission’s findings.

Findings, cost escalation flagged

The government told the court that the commission examined around 100 witnesses and conducted field visits before submitting its report. It also cited findings of the National Dam Safety Authority, which reportedly pointed to deficiencies in the barrage construction.

An expert committee had advised against constructing a reservoir at Medigadda, the state said, alleging that the recommendation was ignored. It further submitted that key decisions were taken without adequate Cabinet discussion and that administrative approvals were granted independently.

The project cost, it said, had escalated to Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

Describing the inquiry as transparent and not an act of political vendetta, the state rejected claims that reputations were harmed merely due to media reports.

As court time ended, the bench adjourned further hearing in the matter to Tuesday.