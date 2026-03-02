KTR accuses Telangana govt of sand mining at Annaram barrage

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, March 2, accused the Telangana government of allowing sand mining at the Annaram Barrage in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

KTR said that such an activity is a “major crime”, in a post on X, the former Telangana minister said, “Criminal action must be taken against the mafia involved in the sand mining.” and called for strict action against those who plan to weaken the Annaram Barrage.

The BRS Working President shared a video of a truck parked near the barrage as sand was being poured into it.

The Sircialla MLA accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of trying to tamper with the barrage and said that God won’t forgive them. “The Annaram Barrage is being damaged due to sand mining at it pillar, this is definitely a ploy to harm the Kaleshwaram project.” KTR alleged.

The former minister also accused the Congress government of trying loot resources of Telangana by allowing sand mining.

According to reports, the sand mining at Annaram Barrage is being carried out illegally, however, CM Reventh assured that the repair work will be taken up soon. Despite the assurance, sand mining is being taken up at the barrage.

Despite prohibition on movement of vehicles near the riverbed, the truck was seen parked near the barrage along with some earthmovers. Some political leaders are reportedly involved in the activity.