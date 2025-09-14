BRS has sold out to BJP, TPCC president Goud charges at KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Goud took potshots at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) saying the pink party and Bharat Janata Party (BJP) have compromised their principles.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, September 13, he lashed out at BRS, alleging they have entered into a questionable alliance with the saffron party. His remarks come a day after KT Rama Rao (KTR) took a swipe at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over “MLA Chori,” targeting him over the defection of BRS MLAs to the ruling party in Telangana.

“While the KCR family looted Telangana like no one else in the history of independent India in just 10 years, Rahul Gandhi’s family made sacrifices for this country. They even gave up the post of prime minister on multiple occasions,” Mahesh Kumar Goud said.

He also remarked on the recent jitters within the BRS party and the suspension of KTR’s sister and former MLC K Kavitha. He claimed that the BRS working president was speaking the language of the BJP in order to avoid a CBI investigation on the alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Project.

On September 2, the Congress government handed over the investigation into Kaleshwaram project irregularities to the central investigation agency, drawing sharp criticism from BRS. Speaking in the Assembly, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said it was necessary due to inter-state issues, different central and government departments and agencies are involved in the project.

“Even Modi admirers are not opposing Rahul Gandhi. But Rama Rao is doing so just to attract Modi’s attention. KTR is seeking ‘Modi Moksha’,” Goud said.



