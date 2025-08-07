BRS home fight: Kavitha hits out at Jagdish Reddy, calls him Lilliput

Hyderabad: Bharathi Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is rocking with Kavitha’s onslaught.

After a brief lull, Telangana Jagruthi founder Kalvakuntla Kavita lambasted former Minister and Suryapet MLA, Guntakandla Jagdish Reddy, for his loose comments against her and also alleged that a “big leader” in BRS was behind such utterances.

Lilliput leader

“A Lilliput leader (Jagdish Reddy) from Nalgonda, who destroyed the party in the district, made some uncalled-for comments against me. People should understand who is backing this leader. Entire Telangana felt bad when some leaders made disparaging comments against me, but not my BRS brothers. I don’t know why,” Kavitha said in a strong counter to Jagdish Reddy.

Barring his seat, which was won by a whisker, all the seats in the Nalgonda district were lost, she alleged.

Questions his role in T movement

“He (Jagdish Reddy) was never involved in public agitation (T Movement). What’s his standing without KCR? There is no leader without KCR. And this Lilliput leader speaks against me. And another “bacha” leader who joined BRS recently too made some comments. Who are they? What do they have to do with the Telangana movement? They joined BRS after the party came to power, got positions, and how dare they talk against me,” she retorted.

She added, “We fought against you. You are a kid and behave like a kid. Don’t get involved in big people’s fights. You might be feeling that several people are behind you. They will also be exposed soon. One can indulge in politics, but one cannot deride “oka inti ada bidda” (daughter of the house).

Reason for the latest episode to rock the BRS party was Jagdish Reddy’s comments to a Telugu TV channel on Kavitha, reasons for her fall out with the party leadership, whether she would stay in the party or not, whether she would float another party, and why no action was taken against her despite her strong comments against party leadership.

Jagdish Reddy commented: “It’s sheer waste of time…not even a minute discussing about her (Kavitha). We are not at all discussing her. She is not a force. If she is at the party, she remains MLC; if she leaves the party, she is nobody. We have never discussed her (with KCR).”

He added, “Why are you getting confused? If she leaves the party and forms her party, the cadre will decide on which side to go. No such thing as of now. Jagruthi is not new and conducts programmes. She did not criticize the party. If she does, she will face action. I don’t want to discuss “chit chats” in the media, it’s a waste of time since the other person involved will deny it, and there’s no proof. “

Jagdish Reddy’s comments angered Kavitha, and she lambasted him while talking to the media.

In an equally strong counter, Jagdish Reddy said he did not make a loose comment against Kavitha as alleged.

Kavitha never figured in my discussions

“I just spoke about the fact. I did not make any comment against her. I met KCR Garu at least 50 times recently. This topic (Kavitha’s issue) never came up during our discussion. That’s a fact,” he said.

He added, “Party is supreme and I am one of the dedicated soldiers of the party. If she wants to blame me for the rout of the party in Nalgonda, I accept it. At the same time, will she give credit when we won 12 seats? At least I have won my seat. Win and loss are part of politics. That’s a fact. I leave it to her wisdom on my role in the Telangana movement. She is parroting what KCR rivals are saying. We are nothing without KCR. I accept it. Some people think big about themselves. That’s the problem.”

Kavitha, MLC and daughter of former Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, is having a running feud with party leadership and keeping away from BRS programmes, Telangana Bhavan, after her May 2 six-page personal letter to her father in Telugu was leaked.

She accused the “coterie” around KCR of influencing his decisions and keeping her at bay from knowing about things in the party.

The letter pointed to her party’s and father’s style of functioning, perceived ‘soft stance’ on the BJP, ‘selective access’ to party leaders, KCR’s silence on the Wakf bill, 42 per cent reservations for BCs, and devils surrounding him.

Though there was a talk in BRS and political circles that it’s more to do with “power struggle” within the family and distribution of wealth, but as days passed by, Kavitha’s distance from BRS is growing.

Some even allege that the ruling Congress government was behind the father-daughter split.

Looks like a hard time for BRS, even as the ruling Congress government is facing a tough time, as local body elections are close by, and implementation of party promises is yet to be fulfilled.

Will Congress have the upper hand in local body polls, or BRS springs a surprise, or BJP will gain, are million-dollar questions.