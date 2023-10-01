BRS is a family of 4 crore people, says KTR in counter to PM

The BRS leader also said that the BJP will not save its deposits in the upcoming election in Telangana.

State IT minister KTR participating in a public gathering after laying foundation stones and inauguration of various development programs in Mandamarri town of Chennur constituency.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is a family of four crore people of Telangana and Chief Minister KCR is head of the family, said BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao in a counter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbing BRS “a family party”.

Addressing a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi launched a scathing attack on the BRS saying its steering is in the hands of someone else.

Responding to his comments, KTR said that BRS is a family of four crore people.

“CM KCR took the place of a son while providing pensions to the elderly, and stood as a brother to the farmers by giving Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema. KCR is a member of every family in Telangana,” said KTR, who is son of the Chief Minister.

Making the comments while addressing public meetings in Chennur, Ramagundem, and Peddapalli constituencies, KTR, as the leader is popularly known, claimed that PM Modi cheated the people of Ramagundam by auctioning Singerani coal mines in an attempt to privatise Singareni.

He alleged that the strategy of the Prime Minister was to push state-run companies into losses and later privatise them for the benefit of his corporate. Lashing out the statement of PM Modi on CM KCR not waiving off farm loans in Telangana, KTR said that the CM had waived off farm loans twice in the state and asked the Prime Minister to not make baseless comments.

KTR posted on X that people of Telangana know that Modi cheats them. “People of Telangana are not for a change. People want a change in the government at the national level,” he said on Modi’s claim that people of Telangana want a change.

