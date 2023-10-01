BRS is a family of four crore people in Telangana, says KTR on PM’s remarks

The family-run parties are only concerned about their own good, but BJP is focused on providing a better quality of life to the common people, Modi said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st October 2023 10:57 pm IST
KTR to highlight Telangana agri sector success story in USA
Telangana IT minister KT Rana Rao (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Ruling BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Sunday said the party is a family of four crore people in Telangana and that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is the head of the family.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments at a public meeting at Mahabubnagar in Telangana that “two family-run parties have stalled the progress of Telangana,” Rama Rao said CM KCR took the place of a son who provided social security pensions to the senior citizens and stood as a brother to the farmers by giving ‘Rythu Bandhu’ investment support scheme and ‘Rythu Beema’ life insurance scheme for ryots.

Also Read
KTR releases documentary on ‘sacrifices of Telangana martyrs’

“KCR is a member of every family in Telangana,” Rama Rao, son of Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

MS Education Academy

The BRS leader alleged that PM Modi “cheated the people of Ramagundam” by auctioning Singerani coal mines in an attempt to privatise the state-run mining company.

“The strategy of the PM was to push state-run companies into losses and later privatise them for the benefit of his corporate friends,” he said.

Attacking the Congress over its six ‘guarantees’ made to Telangana people ahead of the assembly polls, Rama Rao claimed that three things are guaranteed if Congress comes to power. They are a three-hour power supply instead of a 24×7 power supply given by the BRS government, a change of chief minister every year and a lot of scams, he claimed.

Rama Rao made these comments while addressing gatherings after participating in various development programmes at Chennur, Ramagundem and Peddapalli assembly constituencies today.

Sounding the BJP’s poll bugle for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana, Modi today asserted that “Telangana wants a change” and wants the BJP to come to power — making a veiled attack on the alleged corruption perpetrated by the BRS regime.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP at Mahabubnagar, he said Telangana wants a change as people would like to see a “transparent and honest government and not a corrupt one”.

He further said BRS is in power in the state but the “steering” of the car (BRS election symbol) is in the hands of someone else. “You also know who is running the Telangana government. Two family-run parties have stalled the progress of Telangana. The identity of the two family-run parties is with corruption and commission,” he said.

The “formula” of these two parties is “of the family, for the family and by the family”, he alleged.

“These people are making democracy as ‘parivar-tantra’ (family system). They run a political party as a private limited company. The president, CEO, director, general manager, manager, all belong to the family. Outsiders are hired as support staff just for the sake of it,” he claimed.

The family-run parties are only concerned about their own good, but BJP is focused on providing a better quality of life to the common people, Modi said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st October 2023 10:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button