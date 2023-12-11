Kavitha’s tweet on Ram Temple raises eyebrows in political circles

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha has said that construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a dream come true for crores of Hindus.

Referring to the preparations for the inauguration of the grand temple on January 22, Kavitha posted in Telugu on X: “During the auspicious time when the idol of Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamy is installed in Ayodhya, which is a dream come true for crores of Hindus, the country welcomes it along with Telangana.”

Kavitha, who is the daughter of BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, also shared a video of the under-construction temple.

The BRS MLC’s comment is seen as a major shift in the party’s stand on the issue, which comes days after BRS lost power to Congress in Telangana.

Political analysts see this as an indication that BRS may go JD(S) way and join the BJP-led NDA.

The JD(S) headed by former Prime Minister Deve Gowda joined the NDA in September, a few months after both the BJP and JD(S) suffered defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections at the hands of Congress.

BJP supporters, meanwhile, recalled the statements made by KCR, his son and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and Kavitha on the Ayodhya issue in the past. Some of them posted on social media video clips from speeches made by the BRS leaders in the past.

During election campaign, KCR had raised the issue of Babri Masjid demolition.

Addressing an election rally in the Nizamabad Urban constituency, he had asked “who demolished Babri Masjid”.

Slamming the Congress for using Muslims as vote bank, he had said that the party is also doing dramas.

“It is now saying that it will shut ‘Nafrat ki Dukan’. I am asking, who demolished Babri Masjid? If you are secular, you should always be secular and your work should prove this,” the BRS chief had said.

After ruling Telangana for two terms, BRS lost power to the Congress, which bagged 64 seats in the 119-member Assembly. The BRS finished second with 39 seats, while BJP won eight seats.