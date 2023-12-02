BRS lashes out at DKS for ‘poaching in Telangana’ remarks

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan lashed out at the Congress for spreading baseless rumours about BRS approaching their candidates.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of Telangana election results day, Sravan described senior Congress leader and Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar’s earlier statements as “stupid.”

“Shivakumar has made stupid allegations against chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao that our leader is in touch with Congress MLAs. KCR and BRS do not require anybody’s support. We are confident of emerging as a single largest majority and will definitely form the next government,” Sravan said.

The Karnataka deputy chief minister will reach Hyderabad on Saturday to handle situations in case of a fractured verdict.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters, Shivakumar alleged that a few Telangana Congress candidates were approached by the BRS, hinting at a possible case of poaching.

“I have full confidence in our MLAs and the victory of our party. It is an impossible task to poach our MLAs. People on the ground have stood with the Congress and even before the exit poll surveys were out. I knew we were winning in Telangana. I am ready to handle any situation if my high command asks me to,” he stated.

“The leaders from the neighboring states had worked in our state election. Our leaders have also worked in elections there. Hence, we will have our responsibilities during the elections of the neighboring state,” Shivakumar explained.

Counting of votes will commence for four states including Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan on Sunday, December 3.