BRS launches Congress Debt Card movement to ‘expose’ Congress govt

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) Saturday, September 27, launched the statewide ‘Congress Debt Card’ movement from the BRS Bhavan in Hyderabad. The campaign is initiated to expose the lies and deceptions of the Congress government in Telangana, he said.

“The movement highlights how every promise made to different sections of society has been broken, leaving a trail of debts that Congress owes to the people of the state,” he said, revealing its posters.

“We will go to every household, educating people about the enormous backlog of unfulfilled promises. This is a counter to the so-called Guarantee Card of Congress, which had deceived people with hollow commitments,” he said while addressing the media.

KTR recalled how former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave the public a warning before the Assembly elections. “KCR said, ‘If you get deceived, you’ll face the consequences,’ and that’s exactly what’s happening today,” The Sircilla MLA said.

He criticised Congress leaders, including chief minister A Revanth Reddy and deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, for signing bonds and promissory notes on unfulfilled guarantees.

He urged citizens to deliver a fitting lesson to Congress in the upcoming Panchayat and Jubilee Hills by-elections.

KTR lists debt ignored by Congress

The former municipal administration minister listed a few debts ignored by the Congress government in Telangana. “Farmers promised Rs 15,000 per acre – Not delivered. Debt, Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver was ignored, so that is debt. The promise of giving Rs 500 per quintal for paddy was abandoned, so that is debt,” KTR said.

He listed some other issues, including Rs 15,000 promised to tenant farmers and Rs 12,000 for agricultural labourers, which haven’t been delivered by the Congress government. “The government promised to create 2 lakh jobs in a year, that remains unfulfilled and so does the promise of Rs 4,000 monthly allowance to unemployed people,” KTR added.

He further said that the Telangana government promised to pay Rs 2,500 to women every month, and it has not been fulfilled. KTR further said that Disabled persons promised Rs 6,000 but still received only Rs 4,000, a shortfall of Rs 2,000 per month, leaving each person owed Rs 44,000, which is still unpaid, and hence it is a debt.

The BRS working president concluded by saying, “If we keep listing, Congress’s pending ledger will stretch endlessly. We’ll expose every one of these deceptions before the people.”