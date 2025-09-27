Hyderabad’s MGBS flooded, buses rerouted; CM reviews situation

Hyderabad: Waters of the swollen Musi River flooded the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad on Saturday, September 27.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) was forced to divert buses to alternative points to ensure safety of passengers in the Dasara and Bathukamma rush.

Buses to the MGBS were rerouted from the following depots:

Adilabad

Karimnagar

Medak

Nizamabad

Warangal

Khammam

Nalgonda

Mahabubnagar

Kurnool

Vijayawada

Low-lying areas cleared

Inundation was witnessed in some colonies along Musi as water levels swelled after heavy rains and release of water from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs. Low-lying area families are being relocated to relief camps.

CM reviews MGBS, other flooding

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy assessed the situation of MGBS and other low lying areas in Hyderabad and instructed officials to speed up evacuation, place caution boards at waterlogging areas, and facilitate traffic diversions without inconvenience to commuters.

He also asked Police, GHMC, HYDRAA, Traffic and Electricity departments to be on high alert in light of the IMD prediction of yet another day of heavy rains.