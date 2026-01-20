BRS leader attacked by Raja Singh’s aide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Smithi (BRS) leader Anand Kumar Goud alleged that he was attacked by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator and Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh’s aide on Sunday, January 18.

Goud claimed he was attacked by Begum Bazar Corporator and BJP floor leader in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Shankar Yadav, along with Krishna, the personal assistant of Raja Singh. According to reports, Goud approached the Goshamahal Police following the attack and filed a complaint stating that he was at Begum Bazar where he faced resistance from BJP leaders.

After filing the complaint, Goud addressed the media and said, “They (Yadav and Krishna) questioned why I had entered their division, abused me and then assaulted me.”

He claimed that during the scuffle, he suffered an injury below his eye. Visuals and photographs of the injury were later shared by BRS leaders, who accused the BJP of resorting to intimidation over civic issues.