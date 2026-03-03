BRS leader Balka Suman, 3 others get bail in convoy attack case

Hyderabad: A district court on Monday, March 2, granted bail to Balka Suman and three other leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in connection with an alleged attack on the convoy of Labour minister Dr G Vivek and the injury of a police constable.

District Sessions Court Judge A Veeraiah granted bail after hearing a petition filed by Suman’s counsel. The court directed Suman to furnish a deposit of Rs 25,000 as part of the bail conditions.

The other accused — Mula Raji Reddy, D Anil and Ramidi Laxmikanth — were also granted bail. The court directed them to report to the Ramakrishnapur police station every Sunday as part of the conditions imposed.

Arrested on Feb 18

The four leaders were arrested on February 18 and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. They were subsequently lodged in Adilabad jail.

Police had registered a case against Suman and eight others for their alleged involvement in the attack on the minister’s convoy during a special meeting of the Kyathanpalli municipality held on February 17.