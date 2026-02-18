BRS leader Balka Suman arrested for attacking Congress minister’s convoy

Hyderabad: Former MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Balka Suman was arrested on Wednesday, February 18, for allegedly attacking Minister Vivek Venkatswamy’s convoy in Mancherial district the previous day.

He has reportedly been sent to a 14-day judicial remand.

BRS cadres reportedly pelted stones at the minister when he was enroute to attend the election of the municipal chairperson of Kyathanpally along with his son, MP G Vamsi Krishna, and other Congress leaders on Tuesday. A police constable and a Congress worker reportedly suffered injuries in the attack.

A case was registered against Suman for allegedly behaving rudely with the police and for trying to prevent them from discharging their duties.

Tension prevailed at Suman’s residence on Wednesday, when police arrived to make the arrest, as his supporters gathered there in large numbers and resisted the attempt by police.

KTR, Harish Rao condemn arrest

The arrest attracted condemnation from senior BRS leaders and accused Congress of an “anarchic attitude”.

“We strongly condemn the arrest and detention of former MLA and Dalit leader Balka Suman for trying to stop the undemocratic and arrogant actions of Congress in Kyatanapally. Even though @BRSparty secured a full majority in Kyatanapally, the way the Congress party openly mocked democracy in broad daylight has made the entire Telangana feel disgusted,” said Siddipet MLA Harish Rao.

He alleged that Congress was grabbing the posts of chairpersons of every hung municipality through “back door” methods. “Not just Kyatanapalli — in places like Thorrur, Jangaon, Ibrahimpatnam, Zaheerabad and every other hung municipality, they are grabbing the chairman posts through backdoor methods without respecting the people’s verdict,” his post read.

Meanwhile, KTR warned that once BRS comes back in power, all those abetting Congress’s actions would have to pay a heavy price.

“Despite BRS winning a clear majority, CM Revanth and Minister Vivek are indulging in such despicable politics. The people of Kyathanpally observed a complete bandh today to protest against the undemocratic actions of the Congress government, but this government has not come to its senses. If some police officers who are acting as pawns of the ruling party do not change their attitude, they will have to pay a suitable price.” KTR stated in an X post.

The State Election Commission, on February 16, had announced the list of candidates appointed as chairman and vice-chairman for the 116 municipalities after election results were announced on February 13.

District Collectors had postponed the polling for 11 municipalities due to disputes, protests and allegations of political interference. Results for eight of the municipalities were declared on February 17, and three, including Kyathanpally, Ibrahimpatnam and Khanapur.

BRS has alleged that while they won 14 out of 22 wards, the post of chairperson was being handed to the Congress party.