BRS leader criticizes BJP, Congress MPs for inaction on Telangana projects

Hyderabad: Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi MP B Vinod Kumar criticized the BJP and Congress MPs from Telangana for their lack of action in advocating for the state’s key projects to the Central government. He pointed out that despite both parties securing eight MP seats each, none of them had submitted any requests for budget allocations to the Centre in the past 15 days

“This budget lays the foundation for the next five years of Narendra Modi’s administration,” Kumar stated on X, underscoring the importance of the upcoming budget session scheduled to begin on Monday, July 22.

He noted that the Modi government has largely ignored the issues enshrined in the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act over the past decade. Additionally, he highlighted that the Union government is expected to allocate substantial funds to Andhra Pradesh due to the critical support provided by the TDP at the Centre.

Kumar urged Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, along with the BJP MPs, to advocate for national status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, a railway coach factory at Kazipet, a steel plant at Bayyaram, and funding for backward districts and Navodaya Vidyalayas in every district of Telangana.

Furthermore, He also called on the eight Congress MPs to exert pressure on the Centre to secure the necessary funds and projects for Telangana